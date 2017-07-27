Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out five in Wednesday's no-decision
Carrasco allowed two runs on six hits over 6.1 innings while striking out five Wednesday but didn't factor into the decision in a 10-4 win over the Angels.
Cleveland's bats didn't blow the game open until the eighth inning, depriving Carrasco of his 11th win despite his 13th quality start of the year. The right-hander will head back to the mound Tuesday on the road against the Red Sox.
