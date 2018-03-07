Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out four in first spring start
Carrasco covered two innings Tuesday in his first start during Cactus League play in the Indians' 7-6 loss to the Reds. He surrendered one run on two hits and no walks and struck out four.
Carrasco pitched an inning in relief last week against a number of Rangers reserves and non-roster players, but Tuesday marked his first slate of the spring versus MLB regulars. Though both of the hits he allowed went for extra bases, including a home run to Scooter Gennett, Carrasco was otherwise lights out, with all of his outs coming via grounders or strikeouts. Expect Carrasco to gradually increase his innings load in his subsequent Cactus League appearances so that he'll be fully prepared for a 100-pitch outing in his first start of the regular season. He'll likely follow ace Corey Kluber in the rotation and take the hill March 31 in Seattle.
