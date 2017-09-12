Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out nine in win over Tigers

Carrasco (15-6) struck out nine in six scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Tigers, allowing seven hits and one walk along the way.

Carrasco was terrific in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20 of 26 hitters and inducing 21 swinging strikes. He worked up to 92 pitches and likely could have continued, but a sizable lead allowed the club to remove him after the sixth. Carrasco has been outstanding over his last four starts, allowing just two earned runs with a stellar 34:1 K:BB over 29 innings. He will look to continue his recent dominance Saturday against the Royals.