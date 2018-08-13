Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out nine in win over White Sox

Carrasco (14-6) tossed seven one-run innings to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Carrasco was in top form in this one, throwing 70 percent of his pitches for strikes while limiting baserunners to great effect. He was touched up for a run on a hit, and error and a wild pitch in the first inning, be he settled down thereafter and remarkably retired the final 16 batters he faced. What's more, Carrasco needed just 90 pitches to cruise through seven frames and recorded his second contest with at least nine punchouts and no walks. He's now rattled off five consecutive quality starts, posting a sparkling 43:4 K:BB over that span. The right-hander will look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Orioles.