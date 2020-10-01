Carrasco gave up four earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six in three innings Wednesday in a series-clinching loss to the Yankees.

On paper, it looked like Cleveland had the slight edge with Carrasco facing Masahiro Tanaka, and that was indeed the case, as Tanaka gave up six runs in four innings. Cleveland's bullpen allowed six runs to score while New York's relievers allowed just three runs, which ended up being the difference as the Yankees won 10-9. Carrasco is under contract with Cleveland for at least the next two seasons.