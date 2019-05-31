Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles in loss

Carrasco (4-6) tossed 6.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the White Sox, surrendering six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out seven.

The loss was Carrasco's third straight and first to the White Sox this year. The right-hander came into the contest with a 2-0 record over the White Sox after not allowing a run or walk over 12 innings, but Thursday was a different story. Carrasco struggled with efficiency, giving up 10 hits to tie his season high dating back to March 31. The 32-year-old racked up his pitch count in the second inning after allowing three consecutive hits, including a two-run double to Eloy Jimenez to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. It was pretty much downhill from there. Carrasco now holds a 4.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 79:11 K:BB. He'll look to get back into the win column at home against Minnesota on Wednesday.