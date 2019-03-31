Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles in season debut

Carrasco (0-1) took the loss after surrendering six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Twins.

Carrasco allowed a run in the second, another in the fourth and four more in the fifth before being yanked from his 2019 debut. He pounded the strike zone throughout the game, hurling 45 of 65 pitches for strikes, but he evidently caught too much of the plate at times. Carrasco will aim for a better result in his next start, which is slated for Saturday against Toronto.