Carrasco (2-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Carrasco worked around his control struggles, as he stranded all five batters he walked. However, he surrendered a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo to lead off the third inning. His bullpen also didn't help him, as he exited with two runners on in the fifth inning, both of whom came around to score. Carrasco had worked six innings in each of three starts prior to this effort, and still maintains a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 frames this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday at Pittsburgh.