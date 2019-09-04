Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggling in return from IL
Carrasco (4-7) took the loss in relief Tuesday against the White Sox after giving up four runs on four hits in his lone inning of work.
Carrasco was summoned to protect a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning, seemingly signaling that manager Terry Francona views him as one of the top setup options in front of closer Brad Hand. The skipper could reconsider his usage of Carrasco in the future, however, as the right-hander has been hit hard in both of his first two outings since returning from the 60-day injured list Sunday. He's given up five runs and six hits in two innings out of the bullpen, with both James McCann and Eloy Jimenez tagging him for home runs Wednesday.
