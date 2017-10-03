Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Tabbed for Game 3 start

Carrasco is scheduled to pitch Game 3 of the ALDS against either the Twins or Yankees.

Carrasco will get the nod for Game 3 after compiling 18 wins to go along with an impressive 3.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 226 strikeouts in 200 innings (32 starts) this season. He tosses 8.1 scoreless innings in his last start of the regular season, striking out 14 batters, so he should be ready to go Sunday. Trevor Bauer will start Game 1, with Corey Kluber getting the ball for Game 2.