Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes loss despite quality start

Carrasco (16-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out five.

It was an unfortunate loss for Carrasco, as Blake Snell carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning opposite him. The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Ji-Man Choi in the first inning but settled in from there, allowing just one run over the next six innings to secure his second consecutive quality start. He'll carry a 3.43 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the White Sox.