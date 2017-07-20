Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes no-decision in quality start

Carrasco (10-4) tossed six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six Giants in a no-decision Wednesday.

The right-hander managed to work around trouble on a day when just 59 percent of his pitches went for strikes, and departed with a 3-2 lead that the bullpen couldn't hang onto. Carrasco entered the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak, but failed to capture a victory in his first two starts -- both of which were favorable matchups -- since the Midsummer Classic. He'll look to get back on track at home Wednesday against the Angels.