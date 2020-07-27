Carrasco (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Royals.

Carrasco began his 2020 season on a high note with a quality start Sunday as he struck out the Royals with ease. He allowed runs in the fourth and fifth innings but got plenty of run support from Cleveland's offense, allowing him to pick up a comfortable win Sunday. The right-hander's next start should come on the road Friday against the Twins.