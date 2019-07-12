Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Throwing bullpen sessions

Carrasco (illness) has been throwing bullpen sessions and working out at Low-A Lake County, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Carrasco has been cleared to continue ramping up his activity while receiving treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia, the specifics of which he has elected to keep private. The 32-year-old still has an outside chance of returning to the majors this season, but manager Terry Francona indicated there's no set plan and said, "The idea is for him to do as much as he can - or as much as he can tolerate - because it will be good for him. Other than that, we're not pushing him. We're just trying to be supportive."