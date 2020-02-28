Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Throws live batting practice
Carrasco (hip) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Carrasco suffered a mild strain of his right hip flexor early in camp. The fact that he's throwing again just nine days later would seem to bode well for his readiness for Opening Day, though a clearer timeline may not emerge until he's back in game action.
