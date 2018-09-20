Indians' Carlos Carrasco: To follow Bauer out of bullpen Tuesday

Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco will come in for Trevor Bauer (lower leg) on Tuesday against the White Sox after the latter pitches a few innings, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Bauer attempting to build his arm back up to speed before the start of the postseason, he will take the hill Friday and then again Tuesday in the hopes of gradually increasing his workload. In order to assist the club in getting Bauer as much time as possible on the mound, Carrasco agreed to serve out of the bullpen instead of making a start during the three-game set in Chicago. Looking ahead, the Indians are lining Carrasco up to start Game 1 or 2 of the ALDS as long as everything goes according to plan.