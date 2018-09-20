Indians' Carlos Carrasco: To follow Bauer out of bullpen Tuesday
Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco will come in for Trevor Bauer (lower leg) on Tuesday against the White Sox after the latter pitches a few innings, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With Bauer attempting to build his arm back up to speed before the start of the postseason, he will take the hill Friday and then again Tuesday in the hopes of gradually increasing his workload. In order to assist the club in getting Bauer as much time as possible on the mound, Carrasco agreed to serve out of the bullpen instead of making a start during the three-game set in Chicago. Looking ahead, the Indians are lining Carrasco up to start Game 1 or 2 of the ALDS as long as everything goes according to plan.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 11 in no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 14 in no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 11 in win over Twins•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Roughed up in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...