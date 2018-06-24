Indians' Carlos Carrasco: To throw bullpens this week

Carrasco will throw bullpen sessions this week to test his bruised elbow, the Associated Press reports.

He threw from 90 feet Friday and will presumably throw his first bullpen session Monday or Tuesday. This seems to rule out Carrasco returning when first eligible June 27. However, if all goes well, it's possible he could return for the weekend series in Oakland or next week's series in Kansas City.

More News
Our Latest Stories