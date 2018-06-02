Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Torched by Twins on Friday

Carrasco (6-4) took the loss Friday as Cleveland fell 7-4 to the Twins, coughing up six runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander remains in a rut, posting a 6.37 ERA over his last seven starts thanks primarily to an elevated 1.8 HR/9, including Eduardo Escobar's three-run blast off Carrasco in the first inning Friday. His 45:13 K:BB in 41 innings over that stretch remains strong, however, suggesting he's only one tweak away from returning to form. He'll try to turn things around Wednesday at home against the Brewers.