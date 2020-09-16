Carrasco allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Carrasco was solid for the majority of his start, as he allowed only a solo homer through four innings. He stumbled a bit in the fifth frame, allowing four consecutive hits that accounted for two additional runs. Still, It was Carrasco's fourth consecutive quality start, and he's racked up a 1.80 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 24:6 K:BB across 25 innings in that span. He's in line to take his next turn through the rotation Sunday at Detroit.