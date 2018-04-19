Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Turns in stellar outing
Carrasco (3-0) pitched seven shutout innings Wednesday, striking out seven while giving up three hits and a walk in the loss to the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.
Carrasco was brilliant in this one, displaying terrific command with 70 of his 98 pitches going for strikes, and getting ahead on the first pitch against 20 of the 25 batters he faced. After a mediocre first start, the 31-year-old has now gone at least six and allowed no more than two runs in each of his last three starts, compiling an impressive 17:3 K:BB in the process. He'll look to stay sharp next time out Monday against the Orioles.
