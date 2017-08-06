Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Undone by big inning Sunday
Carrasco (10-5) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
Carrasco did well in limiting the Yankees to just three hits and no runs over the first five innings of Sunday's contest, but things fell apart for the 30-year-old in the sixth frame. Carrasco found himself in a bases loaded jam with just one out before Chase Headley put the away team on the board with a sacrifice fly. After a walk to Todd Frazier, Jacoby Ellsbury blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to drive Carrasco from the game. The veteran pitcher has now allowed 10 earned runs over his previous two starts (7.1 innings) and will look to improve upon his 4.06 ERA in his upcoming scheduled start against the Rays on Friday.
