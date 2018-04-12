Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Wins again behind complete game

Carrasco (3-0) earned a complete game victory Wednesday against Detroit as he allowed just one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Despite the fact that he already has three wins this season, this was Carrasco's first time lasting beyond the sixth inning. He used 110 pitches (76 strikes, 15 swinging) and faced just four at-bats with runners in scoring position, all hitless. The only run came on Leonys Martin's sixth-inning home run. Carrasco owns a 3.48 ERA with a clean 14:3 K:BB.