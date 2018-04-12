Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Wins again behind complete game
Carrasco (3-0) earned a complete game victory Wednesday against Detroit as he allowed just one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Despite the fact that he already has three wins this season, this was Carrasco's first time lasting beyond the sixth inning. He used 110 pitches (76 strikes, 15 swinging) and faced just four at-bats with runners in scoring position, all hitless. The only run came on Leonys Martin's sixth-inning home run. Carrasco owns a 3.48 ERA with a clean 14:3 K:BB.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Provides quality start in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Roughed up in first outing•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: 'Fine' after being struck by liner•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Diagnosed with foot contusion•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Exits game with trainer•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out four in first spring start•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...