Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Works in relief Sunday
Carrasco picked up a win in relief Sunday during the Indians' 5-2 triumph over the Yankees. He tossed a perfect inning and struck out two.
Carrasco may have missed out on a two-start week, but that didn't prevent him from scooping up two wins. Manager Terry Fracona elected to make the right-hander available out of the bullpen on three days' rest for the Tribe's final game of the first half, and Carrasco shined as the setup man for closer Cody Allen. After Carrasco retired the side on 14 pitches, the Indians broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the eighth to propel him to his 11th win. Carrasco is expected to slot back into the rotation following the All-Star break, with his first outing most likely coming during next weekend's series in Texas.
