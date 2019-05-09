Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Yields no runs in five frames
Carrasco (3-3) allowed no runs on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts across five innings in a shortened complete-game victory against the White Sox on Thursday.
The veteran was cruising to a victory anyway, but Carrasco made it through five frames just fast enough for the game to become official before the rain arrived. After a couple rough outings that elevated his ERA close to 6.00, it would have been nice for Carrasco to get a couple more scoreless innings under his belt, but the 32-year-old has still thrown three shutout outings in his last five starts. He is 3-3 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 40.1 innings this season. He will have a chance to extend his scoreless innings streak against the White Sox in his next start against them Tuesday.
