Indians' Carlos Frias: Lands on DL with blister
Frias was place on the DL by Triple-A Columbus after sustaining a blister over the weekend, Tribe Insider reports.
Frias has had a rough year, including going unclaimed after being DFA'd in May. He's appeared in 33 MLB games (all with the Dodgers), but it appears his chances at the big-leagues have all but expired at age 27.
