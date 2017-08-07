Frias was place on the DL by Triple-A Columbus after sustaining a blister over the weekend, Tribe Insider reports.

Frias has had a rough year, including going unclaimed after being DFA'd in May. He's appeared in 33 MLB games (all with the Dodgers), but it appears his chances at the big-leagues have all but expired at age 27.

