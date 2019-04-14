The Indians selected Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Sunday's game against the Royals. He'll start in left field and bat third in the series finale.

The addition of Gonzalez will result in Hanley Ramirez dropping out of the lineup, but Tyler Naquin could be at more risk of surrendering his everyday role now that the former Rockie is up with the big club. While Gonzalez's best years are likely behind him, he still might represent an upgrade over Naquin against right-handed pitching. Gonzalez managed an .828 OPS versus righties a season ago, a steady uptick from Naquin's career .789 mark in matchups with right-handers.