Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Called up by Cleveland
Gonzalez was called up by the Indians on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Gonzalez hasn't posted a wRC+ above 100 since 2016, but the Indians desperately need offensive help, especially at the outfield corners. Primary left fielder Jake Bauers has hit just .171/.261/.293 and could be at risk to lose his spot to the veteran.
