Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Draws another start in left field
Gonzalez is starting in left field and will bat third in Monday's game against the Mariners, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Monday marks Gonzalez's second consecutive start since joining the Indians, and at this point, it looks as though Tyler Naquin could be headed for a bench role moving forward. Gonzalez went 1-for-5 in Sunday's contest and will face the lefty Yusei Kikuchi in the series opener.
