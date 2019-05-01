Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Tuesday against the the Marlins.

Gonzalez took Sandy Alcantara deep in the third inning to give the Indians the lead for good. It was his second home run of the season, both of which have come in the last four games. He has no extra-base hits besides the two longballs, though he is 5-for-15 in his last four games and continues to get regular playing in the outfield and as designated hitter.