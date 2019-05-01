Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Launches second homer
Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Tuesday against the the Marlins.
Gonzalez took Sandy Alcantara deep in the third inning to give the Indians the lead for good. It was his second home run of the season, both of which have come in the last four games. He has no extra-base hits besides the two longballs, though he is 5-for-15 in his last four games and continues to get regular playing in the outfield and as designated hitter.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Pops first Cleveland homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Not playing in afternoon game•
-
Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Draws another start in left field•
-
Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Batting third in team debut•
-
Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Won't be up until Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Called up by Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...