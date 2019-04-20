Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Not playing in afternoon game
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for the first game of the Indians' doubleheader Saturday with the Braves.
Gonzalez started three of the Tribe's four games following his April 14 promotion, going 3-for-14 with three runs and five strikeouts in those contests. Though he's been deployed in left field on each of those occasions, he could see more work at designated hitter moving forward after the Tribe designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment Saturday.
