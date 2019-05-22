The Indians designated Gonzalez for assignment Wednesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Just as they did with Hanley Ramirez earlier in the season, the Indians will cut ties with another multi-time All-Star on the downside of his career in Gonzalez. After being added to the roster in mid-April, Gonzalez struggled to provide a lift to a dormant Cleveland offense, slashing .210/.282/.276 over 117 plate appearances while striking out 28.2 percent of the time. Assuming no other clubs trade for or put in a waiver claim for Gonzalez, he'll likely be released by the Indians in the coming days.

