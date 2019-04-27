Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

The former Rockie took Collin McHugh deep in the fourth inning for his first homer in a Cleveland uniform. Gonzalez is now slashing .257/.333/.343 through nine games, and it remains to be seen what kind of power he'll be available to provide without the benefit of playing his home games at Coors Field.