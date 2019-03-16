Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Signs minors deal with Cleveland
Gonzalez agreed to a minor-league deal with the Indians on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The deal includes an invitation to big-league camp and will pay Gonzalez a base of $2 million if he makes the team, plus a further $1 million in incentives. The veteran waited until late in camp to find the right deal, but if he was looking for a contender where he'd have the chance to play frequently, he likely couldn't have found a better option. Gonzalez's .276/.329/.467 line for the Rockies last season translates to a mediocre 96 wRC+ once Coors Field is factored in, but it's not as if Tyler Naquin or Greg Allen will be particularly hard to displace from an outfield corner. It remains to be seen whether Gonzalez will be ready to go from the start of the season with Opening Day just 12 days away.
