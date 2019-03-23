Gonzalez won't break camp with the Indians, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the Indians last week, and he simply won't have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season. The veteran outfielder is scheduled to DH in a pair of minor-league games Saturday and Sunday, and if everything goes as planned, he could be ready to debut by mid-April (his contract contains an April 20 opt-out).

