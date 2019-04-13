Indians' Carlos Gonzalez: Won't be up until Sunday
Gonzalez has not yet been called up but is expected to be on the roster Sunday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Reports earlier in the day suggested that Gonzalez would join the team Saturday, but those reports were apparently premature. Gonzalez should have a shot at fairly regular at-bats once he does eventually join the team.
