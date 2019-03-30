Santana will start at first base and man the cleanup spot Saturday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Santana also served as the Tribe's No. 4 hitter in Thursday's season opener and looks poised to remain in that spot at least until both of Jason Kipnis (calf) and Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) are back from the injured list. The 32-year-old switch hitter has been a paragon of durability throughout his career and owns one of the more bankable power profiles in the game, having finished with no fewer than 18 home runs or 74 RBI in any of the past eight seasons.