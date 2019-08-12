Indians' Carlos Santana: Clobbers game-winning grand slam

Santana went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 win over Minnesota.

After Brad Hand blew a save, Santana saved the day with a 10th-inning grand slam off Taylor Rogers. The 32-year-old slugger is up to 25 homers and 70 RBI with a career-best .925 OPS.