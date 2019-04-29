Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Houston.

Santana took Houston starter Wade Miley deep in the fourth inning open the game's scoring but it proved to be Cleveland's lone run of the contest. He's just 2-for-27 over the last seven games but still owns a .300 average in 90 at-bats on the year.

