Santana went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Santana's three-game homer streak came to an end Thursday, but he still came through with the two-run homer during the eighth inning Saturday to give the Indians the lead for good. The 33-year-old is slashing .321/.429/.509 with five home runs, 19 RBI and a 19:20 BB:K through 30 games.

