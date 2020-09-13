site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Carlos Santana: Collects three hits in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
Santana went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Minnesota.
With three singles Sunday, Santana registered his first multi-hit game since Sep. 6 and has just two this month. The 34-year-old slugger owns an unsightly .692 OPS with 23 RBI on the season.
