Indians' Carlos Santana: Cranks two more homers in win
Santana went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four runs scored, three RBI and a walk in the Indians' 19-5 blowout victory over the Yankees on Thursday.
Santana continued his recent tear at the dish in this contest, cranking two more long balls to five him five in his last five games. He's also driven in 10 runs and scored 11 over that stretch, building on what has already been a superb campaign. The 33-year-old now sports a spectacular .290/.413/.553 slash line to go along with 29 homers and 75 RBI across 518 plate appearances.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Three-game homer streak•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero once again•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Clobbers game-winning grand slam•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits 24th homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers three-run blast•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Clocks three-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...