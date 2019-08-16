Indians' Carlos Santana: Cranks two more homers in win

Santana went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four runs scored, three RBI and a walk in the Indians' 19-5 blowout victory over the Yankees on Thursday.

Santana continued his recent tear at the dish in this contest, cranking two more long balls to five him five in his last five games. He's also driven in 10 runs and scored 11 over that stretch, building on what has already been a superb campaign. The 33-year-old now sports a spectacular .290/.413/.553 slash line to go along with 29 homers and 75 RBI across 518 plate appearances.