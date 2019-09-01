Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers 31st homer

Santana went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Rays.

Santana provided the Indians with an early lead thanks to his two-run shot during the first inning, but the offense didn't tally another run until the eighth inning. The 33-year-old finished August with a .350/.472/.650 slash line with 26 runs scored, eight home runs and 22 RBI.