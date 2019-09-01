Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers 31st homer
Santana went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Rays.
Santana provided the Indians with an early lead thanks to his two-run shot during the first inning, but the offense didn't tally another run until the eighth inning. The 33-year-old finished August with a .350/.472/.650 slash line with 26 runs scored, eight home runs and 22 RBI.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Tallies three runs•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Two extra-base knocks in loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in three•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Cranks two more homers in win•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Three-game homer streak•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero once again•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....