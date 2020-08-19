Santana went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Pirates.

Santana drove in five of Cleveland's six runs Tuesday. He delivered a two-RBI single in the third inning, but came through with the decisive runs on a three-run homer in the 10th frame. He now has two long balls on the season, with this being his first since July 28. After his big performance, Santana has a .194/.414/.306 line to go along with 12 runs scored and nine RBI across 99 plate appearances this season.