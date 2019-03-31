Santana went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

The Twins were unable to get Santana out in the series finale, and he plated all three of his team's runs on the day in the eighth inning on a double to left field. The 32-year-old first baseman is off to a hot start at the dish through three games (5-for-10), although his team will search to get back on track starting Monday against the White Sox after dropping two of the first three contests of 2019.