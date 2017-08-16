Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits two homers Tuesday
Santana went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs in Tuesday's win over the Twins. He also walked twice.
Following last season's career-high 34 home runs and 87 RBI, Santana hasn't delivered the results in 2017 that fantasy owners expected. Although he's on pace to match 2016's RBI total, the first baseman's .248/.353/.447 slash line through 113 games is down across the board compared to last year. The good news is that Santana has picked his game up since the All-Star break, raising his OPS to .800 for the first time since April 9.
