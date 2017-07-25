Indians' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in win

Santana went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and three runs scored during Monday's win over Cincinnati.

The pair of long flies has Santana up to 12 for the campaign. He had just a single homer through his previous 24 games, and his .241/.340/.423 slash line also underwhelms. However, he's buoyed his fantasy value with 52 RBI and 55 runs. While Santana will be hard pressed to match last season's 34 homers at this stage of the game, he's still a serviceable fantasy asset in most settings.