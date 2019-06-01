Indians' Carlos Santana: Lifts 11th homer

Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Indians' 5-2 win over the White Sox Saturday.

Serving as the designated hitter, Santana blasted a sixth-inning homer off Ivan Nova to break a 1-1 tie. The 33-year-old has hit six home runs in his last 15 games, and now has a solid .292/.412/.520 slash line this year.