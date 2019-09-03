Indians' Carlos Santana: Nears career high in homers

Santana went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 11-3 win over the White Sox.

Santana's solo blast off Jace Fry in the sixth inning pushed the Indians' lead to four and went down as his 32nd home run of the season, leaving him just two shy of matching the career-best total he posted in 2016. The 33-year-old has been a good-power, low-average type for most of his career, but thanks to an elevated BABIP and 44.5 percent hard-hit rate, Santana has emerged as a legitimate four-category standout. He's currently sitting on a .292 average, which is 41 points above his career mark.