Indians' Carlos Santana: On base four times in rout

Santana went 3-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Phillies.

Santana was trouble for his former team all game. He singled in the first, singled and scored in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and was hit by a pitch and scored again in the seventh. The veteran continues to be an entirely different hitter than he was last season in Philadelphia, bouncing back from a year in which he hit .229 with 24 homers to hit .288 with 34 homers this season.