Indians' Carlos Santana: On base four times in rout
Santana went 3-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Phillies.
Santana was trouble for his former team all game. He singled in the first, singled and scored in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and was hit by a pitch and scored again in the seventh. The veteran continues to be an entirely different hitter than he was last season in Philadelphia, bouncing back from a year in which he hit .229 with 24 homers to hit .288 with 34 homers this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...