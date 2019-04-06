Indians' Carlos Santana: Plays hero with walkoff shot
Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.
His first homer of the year was a big one -- a walkoff shot with one out in the ninth inning. Santana's now hitting .417 (10-for-24) with five runs and six RBI through seven games to kick off 2019.
